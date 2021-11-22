‘Speak Now’

After the surprise release of the “I Bet You Think About Me” music video, Speak Now rocketed to the top of the prediction list as the next album Swift might rerecord. The biggest alleged hint was the fact that the video was set at a wedding, which is also the backdrop for Speak Now‘s title track. Then there was the singer’s red gown, which many fans interpreted as a callback to the cover photograph on the deluxe edition of Speak Now.

One TikTok user — looking to 2020’s “The Man” music video for clues — speculated that Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) could come out in the last month of 2021 or would be announced by then. On her own TikTok account, Swift shared a clip from the “I Bet You Think About Me” shoot with the caption, “The chances of your wedding being ruined by a psychotic ex are low … but never zero.” Team Speak Now interpreted this as yet another reference to the October 2010 album’s title track. Her aforementioned tweet was also cited as evidence to support this theory, as it included the words “mine” and “ours” — both of which are the names of tracks on Speak Now.