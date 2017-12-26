I did not did see the fifth Transformers movie. Don’t tell me the end, but I’m guessing some big shiny robots got blown to smithereens and Mark Wahlberg lived to see another paycheck.

I also refuse to call out small-budget original indie projects. Some of them are truly effective sleep-aids but I can’t blast a filmmaker that needs every bit of support.

Finally — and somewhat ironically — I’m going to remove I Love You Daddy, the repulsive Louis C.K. comedy never got an official release. May it stay buried forever.

What’s left under the cactus? Plen-tee. These painful, offensively horrible films all managed to hurt the remains of my heart. Enjoy and see ya next year at Fifty Shades Freed!