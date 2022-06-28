Top 5

‘X Factor’ Tragedies and Deaths Over the Years: Tom Mann’s Fiancee Dani Hampson, Simone Battle and More

Tom Mann Shares Heartbreaking Message to Fiancee Dani Hampson Following Her Death
Although the X Factor franchise is best known for bringing fun and entertainment to fans all over the world, the music competition created by Simon Cowell has also faced a lot of tragedies since its inception in 2004, including the death of former contestants and their family members.

In June 2022, X Factor alum Tom Mann revealed that his fiancée, Dani Hampson, tragically died on what would have been their wedding day. “I can’t believe I am writing these words but my darling Dani – my best friend, my everything and more, the love of my life – passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning, 18th June,” Mann shared via Instagram at the time with a photo of Hampson holding their son, Bowie.

“What was supposed to be the happiest day of our lives ended in irreversible heartbreak. I feel like I have cried an ocean,” the “Stand By” singer continued. “We never made it to the alter [sic]; or got to say our vows, or dance our first dance, but I know you know that you were my entire world and the best thing that has ever happened to me, Danielle. I will wear this ring that I was always supposed to wear as a sign of my unconditional love to you.”

Mann went on to promise that he will do his best to be a father to Bowie with all the “strength” he could “muster.”

“I will not be a mark on the parent that you had already become but I promise I will do my everything to raise Bowie just the way we always wanted,” the Stereo Kicks band member wrote. “I promise you he will know how amazing his mummy was. I promise to make you so so proud.”

Days later, Mann took to Instagram once more to express his unwavering grief. “There are honestly no words to describe how much I miss you, Dan,” the U.K. native expressed via Instagram Stories on June 26. “Forever & always.”

Mann and Hampson, who began dating in 2016, were originally set to get married in 2022. However, the pair had to postpone their nuptials due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Keep scrolling to learn more about X Factor tragedies and deaths over the years.

