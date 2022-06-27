Still grieving. X Factor alum Tom Mann is continuing to mourn his beloved late fiancée, Dani Hampson, more than one week after her sudden passing.

“There are honestly no words to describe how much I miss you, Dan,” the singer, 28, wrote via his Instagram Story on Sunday, June 26 alongside a photo of the couple. “Forever & always.”

Earlier this month, Mann announced that the publicist died on June 18 — what would have been their wedding day. She was 24. While an official cause of of death has yet to be confirmed, Hampson had no apparent health issues.

“I can’t believe I am writing these words but my darling Dani – my best friend, my everything and more, the love of my life – passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning, 18th June,” the songwriter wrote via Instagram on June 20 alongside a photo of his late partner holding their 7-month old son, Bowie. “What was supposed to be the happiest day of our lives ended in irreversible heartbreak. I feel like I have cried an ocean.”

The former Stereo Kicks member continued: “We never made it to the alter [sic]; or got to say our vows, or dance our first dance, but I know you know that you were my entire world and the best thing that has ever happened to me, Danielle. I will wear this ring that I was always supposed to wear as a sign of my unconditional love to you.”

Further in his post, Mann wrote that he was “completely broken” by the loss but promised to call on “any strength I can muster” to care for their infant, who was born in October 2021. “I will not be a mark on the parent that you had already become but I promise I will do my everything to raise Bowie just the way we always wanted,” the U.K. native wrote. “I promise you he will know how amazing his mummy was. I promise to make you so so proud.”

The couple, who were first linked in 2016, got engaged in 2019. They were originally set to tie the knot in 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic shifted their plans.

Mann hasn’t been alone in expressing his grief. His late fiancée’s loved ones also shared their heartbreak on social media. “She was the beating heart of our family, the loving, successful, intelligent daughter who always put everybody before herself, and as a result was loved by everyone,” Hampson’s father, Martin, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, June 21.

Dani’s brother, Andrew, shared similar sentiments. “The outpouring of love we have already witnessed is a testament to the wonderful person you were,” he wrote in a heartfelt Instagram tribute. “I will love you forever, my beautiful sister.”

