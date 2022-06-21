What should have been one of the happiest days of X-Factor alum Tom Mann‘s life suddenly became a heartbreaking tragedy.

“I can’t believe I am writing these words but my darling Dani – my best friend, my everything and more, the love of my life – passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning, 18th June,” the songwriter, 28, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, June 21, announcing that his fiancée Dani Hampson, had died. “On what was supposed to be the happiest day of our lives ended in irreversible heartbreak. I feel like I have cried an ocean.”

Mann’s emotional post continued: We never made it to the alter [sic]; or got to say our vows, or dance our first dance, but I know you know that you were my entire world and the best thing that has ever happened to me, Danielle. I will wear this ring that I was always supposed to wear as a sign of my unconditional love to you.”

The musician, who proposed to Hampson, 34, in December 2017, added that he was determined to use “any strength I have” to be the best parent he could to their 8-month-old son, Bowie. “I will not be a mark on the parent that you had already become but I promise I will do my everything to raise Bowie just the way we always wanted. I promise you he will know how amazing his mummy was. I promise to make you so so proud,” Mann wrote, describing his late partner as “the most incredible soul” he’d ever met.

“My darling Dani, the brightest light in any room, my world is nothing but darkness without you,” he concluded his emotional post. “I will miss you forever.”

Hampson, a former dancer who recently appeared in Harry Styles‘ “Treat People With Kindness” music video, had no apparent health issues before her sudden death. A cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

The couple were originally supposed to tie the knot in September 2020, but they were forced to postpone the big day due to the coronavirus pandemic. One month after their original wedding date, Hampson and Mann announced that they were expecting their first child together. They welcomed Bowie in October 2021 and Hampson frequently gushed over the little one’s close bond with his father.

“Happy Birthday darling,” the publicist wrote via Instagram in November 2021, alongside a selfie of her and Mann sharing a kiss while cuddling the newborn. “Watching you become a Dad has been nothing short of wonderful. Here’s to you, all you have achieved & our & beautiful new world. We LY endlessly D&B⚡️”

In April 2022, Hampson shared another touching moment between the father and son duo on social media. “Happy 6 months my darling boy,” she wrote alongside a video of Mann serenading Bowie with Elton John‘s “Cold Heart” in bed. “I played this song almost every day of my 3rd trimester, it was in my labour playlist & it was number 1 the day Bowie was born… determined for it to be “our song” & for it always remind us of lifes good bits.”

Keep scrolling to learn more about Mann: