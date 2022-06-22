Heavy hearts. After Tom Mann announced the shocking death of his fiancée, Dani Hampson, her family took to social media to share touching tributes of their own.

“These are words that no parent should ever have to write,” her father, Martin Hampson, captioned a lengthy Instagram message, which Mann shared via his Instagram Story on Tuesday, June 21. “Last Saturday our beloved daughter Danielle was taken from us, only hours after what should have been one of the highlights of her life, the day she was to marry the love of her life Tom.”

Martin uploaded a photo of his daughter holding her son, Bowie, whom she welcomed with the X Factor alum in October 2021. “We are all devastated and utterly heartbroken. People say the hurt will ease in time, but as it stands we are broken,” he continued. “Danielle, we will love you forever. Sleep tight sweetheart, sleep tight xxxx.”

The publicist’s brother Andrew Hampson also reflected on the “void” created by his family’s loss on Tuesday, sharing a black-and-white photo of himself by Dani’s side. “For as long as I can remember Danielle has been my best friend. I took great pleasure in taking the mick out of her at every opportunity and she reciprocated, but the love we had for each other was immeasurable,” he wrote via Instagram, gushing over the “extraordinary human being” that was his sister.

Andrew added, “I wish we could have just one last hug, drink, laugh together and I could have the opportunity to tell you, you were everything to me. I will love you forever, my beautiful sister.”

Mann announced days prior that his longtime love passed away on what would have been their wedding day. He did not reveal the cause of her death. She was 34 years old.

“We never made it to the alter [sic]; or got to say our vows, or dance our first dance, but I know you know that you were my entire world and the best thing that has ever happened to me, Danielle,” the former Stereo Kicks member captioned his Instagram tribute. “I will wear this ring that I was always supposed to wear as a sign of my unconditional love to you.”

The musician proposed to Dani in December 2019, and the couple were initially set to tie the knot the following year. However, the coronavirus pandemic put their plans on hold. The U.K. natives celebrated their son turning 6 months old in April, and Mann vowed to stay strong for Bowie following Dani’s death.

“I am completely broken trying to process this and I honestly don’t know where to go from here, but I do know I need to use any strength I can muster for our little boy,” he wrote. “I will not be a mark on the parent that you had already become but I promise I will do my everything to raise Bowie just the way we always wanted. I promise you he will know how amazing his mummy was. I promise to make you so so proud.”

Scroll down to see how Dani’s family has honored her: