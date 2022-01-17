Who’s Playing Adult Lottie?

While cult leader Lottie (Eaton) will likely be a major player in the second season, decisions have yet to be made about who will portray the character as an adult.

“We have not cast her, we have seen a lot of the ideas going around, and some are really kind of great,” Nickerson told Slate in January 2022. “We keep joking, maybe if enough people vote for someone, there can be some kind of draft situation, where you have no choice. You are legally bound, the internet has decided, you are now Lottie. But we haven’t actually cast anybody.”