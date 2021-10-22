Joe’s Relationship With His Son

Even though Joe leaves Henry with Dante (Ben Mehl) at the end of season 3, Gamble confirmed that there will continue to be ongoing conversations about the lead character being a father.

“I think it will shape him from this moment forward. And even his exact plan of when and if he would return for his son is something that we will, if we get to the writers’ room, come together and talk about for hours and hours and hours,” she said during an interview with E! News, prior to You’s early season 4 renewal in October 2021.