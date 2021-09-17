Did Joe Goldberg find something that actually scares him? It looks like it in the first trailer for You season 3 — and it appears to be the idea of fatherhood. That, and living with Love in a small town.

“In my history of scared, this is the most scared I’ve ever been,” Penn Badgley’s leading man says in the new video, released on Friday, September 17. “I’ve always believed in The One. For you, I’d move to some soulless suburb. For you, I’d marry the monster — your mother, Love. What could go wrong?”

While Joe used to be obsessed with Love (Victoria Pedretti), that all seemingly changed after he saw her commit murder of her own last season and realized that she may have an even darker side than he does. While they continuously remind themselves they’re a “team” during the new season 3 footage, actions speak louder than words.

Joe’s stalking and murdering are back this season, and the target appears to be the couple’s neighbor, Natalie (Michaela McManus), who clearly has no idea who she’s living next to.

“Joe and Love, now married and raising their baby, have moved to the balmy Northern California enclave of Madre Linda, where they’re surrounded by privileged tech entrepreneurs, judgmental mommy bloggers and Insta-famous biohackers,” the official logline for the new season reads. “Joe is committed to his new role as a husband and dad, but fears Love’s lethal impulsiveness. And then there’s his heart. Could the woman he’s been searching for all this time live right next door? Breaking out of a cage in a basement is one thing. But the prison of a picture-perfect marriage to a woman who’s wise to your tricks? Well, that’ll prove a much more complicated escape.”

Tati Gabrielle, Dylan Arnold, Shalita Grant, Travis Van Winkle, Scott Speedman, Shannon Chan-Kent, Ben Menhl, Chris O’Shea and Christopher Sean have all joined this season — and it’s safe to say none of their characters know the real Joe and Love.

“I never thought to wonder, what happens after boy gets girl?” Joe can be heard asking later in the trailer. Apparently, the answer is that after happily ever after, Joe and Love bury a body in the woods while their new son, Henry, sits in his carrier and laughs nearby.

“They’re not soulmates. He’s afraid of her at the end [of season 2],” the Gossip Girl alum, 34, teased to TVLine in 2019. “Basically, it’s set up for season 3 in a way where they would be each other’s arch nemesis. … Does he have it in him [to be a parent], in that he’s a human being? Is it possible? Sure. And if there’s anything that can change a person, it’s parenthood. But I don’t know that Joe can or should change. I certainly don’t know if he will change.”

Watch the full trailer above and scroll down to see the new season 3 posters. You debuts on Netflix Friday, October 15.