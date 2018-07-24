Chick-fil-A employees at a restaurant in Stone Ridge, Texas, were treated to a very special delivery on Tuesday, July 17!

Just as the team was closing up for the night, Falon Griffin (who goes by Maggie) asked if she could use the restroom.Maggie and her husband, Robert Griffin, met with a friend in the Chick-fil-A parking lot to drop off their older children before proceeding to University Hospital San Antonio, but the baby had other plans.

While in the bathroom,Maggie gave birth to a baby girl named Gracelyn Mae Violet Griffin. The Stone Ridge Chick-fil-A confirmed the baby’s arrival in a Facebook post shared on Wednesday, July 18.

“We not only deliver food, but we help deliver babies. This sweet little girl made her grand entrance last night at our very own location. Mommy and Baby are all doing well,” the post read.

In his own Facebook post a day after his daughter’s unusual arrival, Robert, who had to unwrap the umbilical chord from the baby’s neck, recalled keeping the newborn warm with towels from Chick-fil-A’s kitchen. “For all the chaos, we all did amazing,” he wrote. “It all worked out… not as planned, but everyone’s healthy.”

Added the proud dad: “Her birth certificate reads ‘Born in Chick-fil-A’ and the hospital had me sign the birth certificate as the attending physician.”

Given Gracelyn’s unique birth story, Robert shared that the owner of the Chick-fil-A where she made her debut has offered the family a year of free food and given Gracelyn a keepsake birth certificate from the fast food chain. The newborn will also be given the opportunity to start working at that Chick-fil-A once she’s old enough.

“Chick-fil-A restaurants are all locally owned and operated,” a spokesperson for the popular chain told Us Weekly in a statement. “The offer came directly from the local operator of the local restaurant and not Chick-fil-A, Inc.”

