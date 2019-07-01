



Wells Adams will soon be heading back behind the bar! The reality star is returning to Bachelor in Paradise as the bartender for the upcoming sixth season of the ABC show, and to kick things off he’s sharing some of his favorite summer cocktail recipes with Us Weekly.

Bachelor Nation’s beloved drink connoisseur, 35, has partnered with Tropicana to create two crave-worthy, seasonal libations: Tropicana’s Tequila Sunset and Wells’ Watermelon Spritz. From an island paradise to your kitchen counter, these festive drinks are bound to help BiP viewers kick back, relax and enjoy a taste of summer while indulging in all of the messy drama that is sure to unfold on the reality TV staple.

When asked to pick his favorite of the two summer drinks, Adams made it clear it varies based on the time of day. “It depends. Is it dusk in Mexico or is it high noon in Mexico? When the sun is beating down on that beach, my favorite drink is the Watermelon Spritz — it’s light and refreshing,” he told Us. “[It’s] the perfect drink to cool you down on a hot day.”

However, if a stunning Mexican sunset is in the mix, the Bachelorette alum changes his tune. “I mix up the Tropicana Tequila Sunset,” he explained. It’s beautiful to look at and it’s the perfect drink to help you wind down after a crazy day on the beach.”

Scroll down and check out the recipes for Adams’ favorite summer drinks, both of which are ideal for BiP viewing parties!

Tropicana Tequila Sunset

Makes 1 drink

INGREDIENTS:

• 4.5 oz Tropicana Pineapple Mango with Lime

• 2 oz tequila

• 1/2 oz grenadine

• Fresh orange wedge, for garnish

INSTRUCTIONS:

Combine Tropicana and tequila in a Collins glass over ice. Stir well to combine. Top with grenadine. Garnish with a fresh orange wedge.

Tropicana Wells’ Watermelon Spritz

Makes 1 drink

INGREDIENTS:

• 4 fresh cucumber wheels, plus one more for garnish

• 2 oz vodka

• 3 oz club soda

• 2 oz Tropicana Watermelon

INSTRUCTIONS:

Add cucumber wheels to a Collins glass. Add vodka. Pour in ice. Add club soda. Top with Tropicana Watermelon. Garnish with a fresh cucumber wheel.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!