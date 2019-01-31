Beyoncé really, really wants others to go vegan. Not long after challenging her fans to stick to a plant-based diet for 22 days at the start of 2019, the “Drunk in Love” singer is sweetening the deal.

In fact, Bey, 37, took to Instagram on Wednesday, January 30, to announce that those who embrace a vegan lifestyle will now have the opportunity to win free concert tickets for life. The new contest is part of the Greenprint Project, which aims to improve the environment by eliminating meat and animal products from people’s eating regimens.

“What is your Greenprint?” the Houston native asked via the photo-sharing app alongside a snapshot detailing her own commitment to veganism. “Click the link in my bio for a chance to win tickets to any JAY-Z and/or my shows for life.”

Though the former Destiny’s Child member isn’t strictly vegan, she asserted via her Instagram post that she goes “plant-based for breakfast” and is also a fan of “meatless Mondays.”

The Grammy winner reportedly dropped the pregnancy pounds she gained with her three children — daughter Blue 7, and twins Rumi and Sir, 19 months — by eliminating all animal-based products from her diet. She and husband Jay-Z have both embraced the diet, and they even wrote the intro to her trainer Marco Borges’ book, Greenprint: Plant-Based Diet, Best Body, Better World.

“We used to think of health as a diet — some worked for us, some didn’t,” the power couple explained. “Once we looked at health as the truth, instead of a diet, it became a mission for us to share that truth and lifestyle with as many people as possible.”

Not surprisingly, many (though not all) Bey and Jay fans are willing to do whatever is necessary in order to win a lifetime supply of concert tickets from the pair. Check out a few enthusiastic Twitter reactions below:

holdon…. Beyoncé offering lifetime tickets to all her shows if we win a contest for going vegan? bitch hand me some lettuce. — ZÉ TAYLOR (@FATHERBONNET) January 31, 2019

Beyoncé really pulling out all the stops to try to make us vegan. I love you but I love meat more — Pepper Ann (@antoniathegreat) January 31, 2019

Beyoncé giving out tickets for life if you go vegan. Well guess what y’all…i be drinking watermelon 🤷🏻‍♀️🍉 @Beyonce #illgoveganforbeyonce — Olivia (@OliviaDaniellex) January 31, 2019

Beyoncé is promoting a campaign pushing people to eat vegan-based for 22 days and if you participate, you have the chance to win tickets to her tours for LIFE. Girl, direct me to whichEVER lawn you want me to start munchin’ on. I am a cow, MOO MOO. — Suede Graham (@BlackSuedeShoe) January 31, 2019

I’VE BEEN VEGAN FOR ALMOST 5 YEARS NOW HELLO @Beyonce pic.twitter.com/QdtQsL5Eam — yoongles. (@bxngtxneun) January 31, 2019

