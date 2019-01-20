Make a double batch of these black bean, kale and sweet potato enchiladas and freeze one for a future weeknight dinner. To make things easier, use store-bought enchilada sauce — just check the label to make sure there’s not too much added sodium or sugar. If you want to be decadent, sprinkle crumbled cheese on top of the enchiladas before baking.

Ingredients:

10 small corn tortillas

Filling

3 cups peeled and cubed sweet potatoes

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp ground cumin

1/2 tsp smoked paprika

1/4 tsp salt

1 small onion, diced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 15-oz can black beans, rinsed and drained

1 small bunch kale, stems removed, roughly chopped

Enchilada Sauce

2 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp flour (all-purpose, whole wheat or spelt)

2 tbsp tomato paste

1 cup tomato sauce

1 cup low-sodium vegetable broth

1 tsp ground cumin

1/2 tsp onion powder

1/2 tsp garlic powder

1/4 tsp salt

Pinch cayenne pepper

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. In a large bowl, toss sweet potatoes with oil, cumin, paprika and salt. Pour onto a baking sheet and bake for 20 to 25 minutes, tossing once, until potatoes are easily pierced with a fork. Set aside to cool. Reduce oven to 350 degrees.

2. Heat 2 tbsp olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add onion and garlic and cook, stirring frequently, until translucent, about 5 minutes. Stir in the beans, then add kale, a few handfuls at a time, stirring frequently, until kale is wilted. Remove from heat and stir in roasted sweet potatoes.

3. To make sauce, heat oil in a medium pot over medium heat. Add flour and whisk constantly for about 2 minutes. Add tomato paste, stirring until toasted. Whisk in tomato sauce, broth, cumin, chili powder, onion powder, garlic powder, salt and cayenne. Bring to a boil, lower heat and simmer, stirring frequently, until thickened, about 5 minutes.

4. Pour about one-third of the sauce in the bottom of a 9×13-inch baking dish. Lay one corn tortilla in the sauce and flip to coat. Spoon about 1/3 cup filling mixture in center of tortilla, roll and place seam-side down at the edge of the dish. Continue until all the tortillas are filled, adding extra sauce as needed. Add any remaining filling to edges of dish. Pour any remaining sauce over top of enchiladas. Bake at 350 degrees for 15 to 20 minutes, until sauce is dark and enchiladas are bubbly.

Makes 10 enchiladas

