



If you’ve ever dreamt of living in Buckingham Palace, now is your chance! Per the website for the royal residence, the famous abode, which Queen Elizabeth II and many of her royal relatives call home, is looking to hire a new live-in chef.

The actual title of the position is “demi chef de partie,” which is a chef who is responsible for overseeing a section of the kitchen, be it pastry, butchery, fish, sauces, vegetables and so on. The job, which is sometimes referred to as a station chef or line cook, pays £22,076.04 per year – about $27,700.

While the annual salary might seem low, the job package also includes a 15 percent pension plus benefits, in addition to live-in accommodations and meals provided at one of the most well-known homes in the world, though those perks come with a salary adjustment.

Furthermore, the full-time role, which includes 33 vacation days, will also involve travel to other royal residences and “access to a range of recreational facilities.”

Though the perks are unmatched, the listing notes that Buckingham Palace’s expectations are “exceptionally high.” And even though the lucky chef who gets the gig will be encouraged to develop his or her skills, “extraordinary service” and cooking food meeting the “highest standards” are a given.

“You’ll prepare diverse menus for a wide range of events, developing new skills that will help you to take the next step in your career,” the job description notes, adding that this role will rotate through all sections of the kitchen.

According to the listing, since “every day is busy” at Buckingham Palace, only “ambitious and qualified” chefs need apply, and “previous experience within a premier kitchen or volume catering environment” is preferred. Applicants must also work well in a team and pay attention to detail, which is described as a “vital” skill.

Similarly important is the “ability to meet deadlines and make sure food is delivered on time,” because royals don’t want to be kept waiting for their meals.

“Most importantly though, you have a clear passion for food and the catering industry and will be eager to learn new skills,” the description concludes. The palace is only accepting applications through July 28, so interested parties should apply ASAP!

