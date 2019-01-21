Buddy Valastro is sharing one of his favorite recipes that’s perfect for Super Bowl Sunday. The Cake Boss star, who also owns a chain of Italian restaurants called Buddy V’s, knows a thing or two about food from Italy, especially pizza.

When it comes time to make (and later eat) the popular dish, Valastro, 41 favors a pie that’s pretty meat-heavy. “When it came time to whip up some pizza recipes at Buddy V’s, I wanted to showcase one that highlights all of my favorite elements of a good sausage pie – juicy, pickled peppers with the right amount of heat, pieces of our traditional meatballs, high-quality sausage and, of course, some ricotta!” he tells Us Weekly. “I live for a really, really good sausage pizza.”

As you can see from the recipe below, this particular pie calls for three types of meat, a trio of cheeses, and those aforementioned pickled peppers. Given its hearty nature and shareability, this pizza is ideal to throw together on Super Bowl Sunday or just about any other day of the week.

Adds Valastro, “As soon as I walk into the door at one of my restaurants, I really look forward to digging into one of these pizzas.”

Check out the recipe below!

Buddy Valastro’s Favorite Pizza

Makes 8 slices

INGREDIENTS:

• Semolina and flour mix for dusting (as needed)

• 8 oz pizza dough

• 2 oz pizza sauce or marinara sauce

• 1 oz cooked Italian sausage, sliced 1/4” or crumbled

• 5 cooked meatballs, sliced 1/4”

• 5 slices pepperoni

• 5–7 pieces spicy, pickled cherry peppers

• 4 tbsp ricotta cheese

• 1/2 cup shredded mozzarella cheese

• 1 tbsp Parmesan cheese

INSTRUCTIONS:

Turn on oven equipped with pizza stone to 500 degrees. Sprinkle some flour on a table and stretch pizza dough to a 12” circle. Transfer to a pizza peel dusted with semolina. Ladle sauce around pizza, leaving 1/2” ring on the outside to allow a crust to form. Arrange meats and peppers around the circle. Using a spoon, add dollops of the ricotta around the circle and top with mozzarella. Transfer the pizza into the oven and bake for six to eight minutes or until the bottom is golden brown and the cheese starts to brown. Pull pizza out of the oven and slice into eight pieces. Top with Parmesan cheese. Serve and enjoy!

