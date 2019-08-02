



Ordering an Impossible Whopper at Burger King is about to get a whole lot easier. Though the fast-food chain has been testing the vegetarian option in various markets across the country for months, it will soon be available at all restaurants in the United States.

The Burger King Twitter account confirmed the upcoming expanded release on Thursday, August 1, writing: “A big deal just became a bigger deal. The Impossible Whopper is available nationwide starting 8/8.”

However, a press release detailing the Impossible Whopper’s impending nationwide debut noted that the meatless take on the chain’s iconic hamburger – which features a flame-grilled patty made from plants topped with freshly sliced tomatoes and onions, crisp lettuce, creamy mayonnaise, ketchup and zesty pickles on a toasted sesame seed bun – won’t be around forever.

“We are really excited to be able to offer our new Impossible Whopper to our guests across the country at an unbeatable value for a limited time,” said North American president of the Burger King Corporation, Chris Finazzo. “Since we first launched our market tests in St. Louis in April, and later in six other markets across the country, we’ve heard great feedback and know the Impossible Whopper appeals to both current guests who are already big fans of the Whopper sandwich, as well as new guests who are excited about this new option.”

To mark the launch, Burger King created a video that shows fans waiting in line for the grand opening of what they thought was a restaurant that only served Impossible burgers. The outside of the eatery looked like an Impossible foods restaurant, but it was really a Burger King outpost in disguise, where customers discovered they could now purchase an Impossible Whopper at over 7,000 BK locations across the country.

“I’m so excited. I’ve been waiting for this,” said one excited patron in the video. “I’ve been stalking Burger King.”

Once inside the restaurant, customers had nothing but glowing reviews to offer. “Damn, that’s good,” said a visitor with his mouth full. Added another: “You can taste the flame-grill. It’s perfect.”

Still not sure the Impossible Whopper is good enough? Burger King has you covered. From August 8 to September 1, 2019, exclusively on DoorDash and the BK App, curious customers can order a menu item known as the Impossible Taste Test and receive both an Impossible Whopper and the original Whopper sandwich for only $7. On their own, Impossible Whoppers are slated to cost $5.59 each.

