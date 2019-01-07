There’s a rumored new Oreo flavor on the way, and social media users aren’t happy about it. According to an Instagram account called The Junk Food Aisle, which shares content about new and exciting snacks and treats, a buttered popcorn version of America’s favorite cookie will be released at some point this year.

The account calls the news “weird but true,” adding that limited-edition confections will apparently feature a vibrant yellow creme that initially tasted like pineapple.

To make matters worse, it doesn’t sound like the vanilla cookie base was a big help in getting the rumored new Oreo flavor to taste less like a tropical fruit and more like a movie-watching staple. In its “natural state” Junk Food Aisle mused the cookie was reminiscent of “everyone’s least favorite Jelly Belly (but better!),” which appears to be a swipe at both the brand’s buttered popcorn jelly beans and the similarly flavored Oreos.

Though it’s not exactly clear when (or if) Buttered Popcorn Oreos will be making their big debut, Nabisco, the makers of the classic cookies, have been on a bit of a flavor free for all lately. In the last month alone, the brand has released Carrot Cake Oreos, Dark Chocolate Oreos, and Love Oreos, which have a tangy pink filling.

And even though Buttered Popcorn Oreos have yet to hit shelves, social media users seem generally annoyed, even angry, at the forthcoming variety. “Disgusting what the f–k @oreo,” wrote one Instagram user. Another was slightly more positive, adding: “I’m not thrilled but I’ll try em.” Check out some additional reactions below:

Well, since Jelly Belly has buttered popcorn flavored jelly beans, a buttered popcorn Oreo might not be out of the question. — John Walters (@jpwcpa) January 5, 2019

Is this what we really needed in 2019? https://t.co/caQlyK8bls — Ben Holsen (@BenHolsen963) January 7, 2019

Pump the brakes @Oreo

this doesn’t sound that great. -Timhttps://t.co/zvuwJTRqJN — 93.7 Wayne FM (@WayneFM) January 7, 2019

The Jelly Belly jellybeans are good, so bring on the Oreos😂 #NoWonderImAFatty https://t.co/27XyLo9PBT — Jonna Villio (@jonnavillio) January 6, 2019

First ” Carrot Cake” now this!🤦🏾‍♀️ https://t.co/4Dm6HiWER3 — Savvy Jewelry Mom (@savvyjewelrymom) January 7, 2019

Tell Us: Would you try Buttered Popcorn Oreos?

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!