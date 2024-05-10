Carnie Wilson has all of the ingredients for a perfect Memorial Day barbecue — from a killer playlist to delicious appetizers — and she’s spilling her secrets with Us.

The Sounds Delicious With Carnie Wilson host and singer-songwriter, 56, shared her favorite tips, weekend playlist and jalapeño egg salad recipe for the ultimate Memorial Day BBQ exclusively in the latest issue of Us Weekly.

While it’s still early in the season, Memorial Day can be deceptively warm. Wilson’s first tip emphasizes guest comfort while battling early summer heat.

“Any umbrellas that you can find on sale — buy extra. People appreciate shade,” she tells Us, adding that a nearby water dispenser with ice, cucumber and lemon at the ready is a great way to keep everyone hydrated.

The Wilson Phillips singer also shared her picks for the ultimate weekend playlist, which includes her band’s 1990 hit “Hold On.”

Carnie’s Weekend Playlist

“Stayin’ Alive” Bee Gees

“Back in Black” AC/DC

“Not a Bad Thing” Justin Timberlake

“Hold On” Wilson Phillips

“Jamming” Bob Marley and the Wailers

“Barracuda” Heart

“Funkytown” Lipps Inc.

“Knock on Wood” Amii Stewart

“Sing a Song” Earth, Wind & Fire

When it comes to a barbecue, food is the No. 1 priority. Wilson suggests offering a variety of options, including “two meat dishes — like a simple grilled chicken or grilled steak or shrimp on skewers” paired with your favorite mac and cheese, a good salad and a fun cocktail.

“Prep ahead as much as you can,” she adds. “Prep desserts and freeze, make any sauces or marinades and store in mason jars and ask a friend to help you.” But most of all, adds Wilson, “Enjoy yourself and know the best part is being together!”

Wilson suggests upgrading the classic egg salad — which can be served as a side dish or an appetizer — with her gluten-free-friendly recipe that adds a kick.

“I have made many versions, but I love this one,” she says of her fun take on the classic dish. “The best thing of all is that if you are eating gluten-free like me, you can do it without the bread and serve it in cucumber boats,” she adds. “I can’t think of anything better to serve your family and friends for a quick, satisfying, protein-filled snack.”

Jalapeño Egg Salad

Serves 4

Ingredients

9 large organic eggs

2 tbsp minced white, yellow or red onion

8 large slices jarred jalapeños (or more if you’d like), minced

1 tsp lemon juice

1 tbsp jalapeño juice from the jar

½ cup vegan mayonnaise (or regular if you prefer)

⅛ tsp dried (or fresh) dill, finely chopped

⅛ tsp celery seed

½ tsp sea salt

⅛ tsp fresh black pepper

8 slices of your fave soft white bread or 2 huge English cucumbers, sliced lengthwise, seeds scooped out, then cut into three pieces each

Dash of paprika

Sprig of parsley, for garnish

Gluten-free crackers, to serve

Instructions

Carefully place the eggs in a medium saucepan and add water just until the eggs are covered. Bring to a boil, then turn off the heat. Place a tea towel over the eggs and let sit for about 13 minutes. Remove eggs from the pan and immediately add to a bowl with ice water to cool. Remove and peel eggs, cut in half, popping or scraping out the yolks. Place the yolks in a medium bowl and mush with a fork. Chop your egg whites into tiny pieces and add to the bowl with the yolks. Add your remaining ingredients to the eggs and stir well. Cover with plastic wrap and chill for an hour or more. Salad can stay covered in the fridge for up to three days. To serve (if using bread): Cut off the crusts of the bread and make four sandwiches. Cut diagonally to look pretty! Garnish with parsley sprigs on the side. To serve (if using cucumbers): Fill the cucumber wedges generously with the salad, then place on a plate. You can sprinkle a tiny dash of paprika or garnish with a sprig of parsley on the side. Serve with your fave gluten-free crackers.

Sounds Delicious With Carnie Wilson airs on AXS TV on Tuesdays at 8:30 p.m. ET.