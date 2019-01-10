Chef Richard Blais is all about empowering others in 2019. The Top Chef: All-Stars winner took to Instagram on Wednesday, January 9, to share an inspiring message with his follows, some of whom may have resolved to lose weight in the new year.

“Here I am many years ago plus 60 pounds at least from where I’m at today,” Blais, 46, captioned a photo of his heavier self. “I remember just waking up uncomfortable; all the time.”

The reality star added that he was “Posting this today to inspire some resolutions to keep going, namely mine.” Not surprisingly, his candid share got support from the culinary community and beyond. Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi liked the throwback photo, while Canadian chef Kelvin Cheung commented, “Well done chef.”

Furthermore, Alton Brown empathized with Blais’ ongoing struggle, writing, “This is me now.”

As one follower put it, “I’m so inspired by your post! I’ve worked really hard over the last two years to lose and get healthy after cancer & chemo.” Added another: “Good for you chef, I’m ‘half the man I used to be’ as well. It ain’t easy, but a much better way of living.”

Blais opened up about his weight struggles in 2013, telling HLN his heavier frame was the result of a lack of control. “I just really lost control of myself because I was tasting food all day long and partaking in the social aspect of our industry,” he explained, adding that marathons and his wife, Jazmin, a former personal trainer, helped him shed the unwanted pounds.

In addition to eating healthier, Blais, who owns and operates restaurants all over the country, including Juniper & Ivy in San Diego, now tries to cook with nutritious ingredients whenever possible. Even the tacos al pastor recipe he shared with Us Weekly in August 2018 uses lean protein, fresh fruits and veggies, and spices that have been shown to jumpstart your metabolism.

What’s more? The healthy dish is also really easy to whip up, and perfect for Blais, who described himself as a “savory, sweet and spicy kind of cook and eater.” As he explained at the time, “I’ve learned in my career to make sure we are developing easy-to-make, delicious recipes.”

