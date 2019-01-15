Chick-fil-A’s menu is getting a flavorful boost! The fast-food chain is adding some spicy food items to its list of offerings in select markets, and the new additions consist of both food that has already been served elsewhere and the introduction of an entirely new dish.

For starters, the Grilled Spicy Deluxe Chicken sandwich is now set to roll out in Phoenix, Yuma and Tuscon, Arizona, after first gracing Orlando, Florida, Knoxville, Tennessee, and St. Louis with its presence starting in 2017. That meal consists of “grilled chicken marinated in a spicy seasoning, topped off with Colby-Jack cheese, lettuce and tomato, paired with a new cilantro lime sauce,” Chick-fil-A announced in a press release on Monday, January 14, adding that the sandwich will be served on a “new, toasted multigrain brioche bun.”

Residents of those Arizona cities will also been given the first taste of an entirely new treat known as the Spicy Chick-n-Strips Biscuit. The breakfast item features two Spicy Chick-n-Strips seasoned with a spicy blend of peppers and served on a buttermilk biscuit.

The Atlanta-based company has tested Spicy Chick-n-Strips in various locations around the country before, (including in Philadelphia and parts of Texas) but this marks the first time the flavorful eats will be incorporated into an early-morning food.

What’s more? Should customers in Phoenix want to share the heat, they can also pick up the Grilled Spicy Deluxe Bundle, which is designed to serve 10 people. The group meal, which is available on the catering menu, lets patrons build their own Spicy Grilled Sandwiches using flavored grilled fillets and the aforementioned new cilantro lime sauce and multigrain brioche buns.

“We’re excited to spice-up the menu and see what happens in these test markets,” said Matt Reed, a member of Chick-fil-A’s menu development team.

Unfortunately Chick-fil-A currently hasn’t announced any concrete plans to roll out any of these menu items to the entire country, but that can always change given that these menu tests are typically used to gauge the public’s interest in a particular dish. As the release states, said test will “help determine if any of the new items are added to the Chick-fil-A menu nationwide.”

Tell Us: Do these spicy food items sound appealing to you?

