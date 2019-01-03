Chipotle is doing its part to help customers keep their diet-related New Year’s resolutions. The Mexican fast-food chain unveiled a line of health-conscious “lifestyle bowls” on Wednesday, January 2, which consists of four new menu items specifically designed to work with multiple trendy diets.

The new line includes a Paleo Salad Bowl, Keto Salad Bowl, Whole30 Salad Bowl and Double Protein Bowl, and each item only contains the real ingredients permitted by certain diet regimens. All of the dishes are exclusively available through Chipotle’s mobile app and on the eatery’s website for in-restaurant pickup or delivery.

“We are always looking for ways to make the Whole30 easier and more accessible, and travel has always been a pain point,” said Whole30 cofounder Melissa Hartwig Urban via a press release. “It’s not always easy to find compliant options on the road, so I was thrilled to work with Chipotle to create a tasty, satisfying salad bowl that meets our program guidelines.”

Chipotle’s decision to create a new array of menu items made with healthier foods comes about a month after the popular chain unveiled a series of holiday displays made using only the 51 fresh ingredients found on its menu, which in itself followed a turbulent period for the California-based company. In July 2018, more than 700 customers fell ill after eating contaminated food, and dozens were sickened by E. coli after an outbreak of the food-borne illness was traced back to the chain in several states in 2016.

“Now more than ever, Americans are embracing new and varied approaches to healthy living and wellness,” said Chris Brandt, chief marketing officer at Chipotle. “We’ve watched guests custom create lifestyle-specific bowls when ordering in our restaurants, so it made sense to offer delicious options via our online channels that help people easily order bowls with real ingredients that fit their wellness goals.”

The Whole30 Salad Bowl contains romaine lettuce, carnitas, fajita veggies, tomato salsa and guacamole, while the Paleo Salad Bowl boasts romaine lettuce, barbacoa, fajita veggies, green salsa and guacamole. Similarly, the Keto Salad Bowl features romaine lettuce, carnitas, red salsa, cheese and guacamole.

The Double Protein Bowl, which is a meat lover’s dream, stands out among the other new offerings thanks to white rice, black beans, a full portion each of steak and chicken, red salsa, romaine lettuce and sour cream.

However, while these bowls get points for catering to certain eating regimens, a ranking from U.S. News & World Report recently revealed that the keto and Whole30 diets aren’t as healthy as they seem. In fact, both diets ranked 38 out of 41 for “nutritional imbalances” and “an absence of scientific support,” respectively.



