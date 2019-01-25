Warm Up With This Curried Butternut Squash and Apple Soup Recipe

The sweet winter squash used in this curried butternut squash and apple soup contains manganese, which is good for bone health. Curry and apples make for a complex and satisfying sweet-savory flavor.

Ingredients:

4 tbsp unsalted butter

2 medium yellow onions, chopped

1 tbsp curry powder

2 tsp salt

Freshly ground black pepper to taste

1 large butternut squash (about 3 lb), peeled, deseeded and cut into 1-inch chunks

2 Granny Smith or other tart apples, peeled, cored and chopped

3-4 cups low-sodium chicken or vegetable broth

1 cup apple cider

Directions:

1. In a large, heavy-bottomed pot, melt the butter over medium heat. Add onions and cook, stirring, until translucent and very soft. Add curry powder, salt and pepper to taste and stir until fragrant, about 30 seconds.

2. Add squash, apples and 3 cups broth. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to a simmer and cook, covered, for 25 minutes until squash is very soft.

3. Turn off heat. Puree soup with an immersion blender, or puree in batches in the blender (to avoid burns, do not overfill blender). Add salt and pepper to taste. Stir in apple cider and any additional broth until soup is desired consistency.

Serves 6

