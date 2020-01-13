Talk about art imitating life! Daniel Craig, who has played James Bond in a quartet of films, is quite good at making a martini — the cocktail famously preferred and frequently enjoyed by the fictional spy.

“Something that I learned about Daniel that would surprise his fans? I don’t think anybody would be surprised to know that he does make an incredible martini,” Craig’s Knives Out costar Noah Segan told Us Weekly exclusively at the National Board of Review Awards Gala at Cipriani 42nd Street on January 8.

“[He] also makes a really good espresso martini,” Segan, 36, added of the 51-year-old actor.

Noting that he and his Knives Out costars would “occasionally” have a drink after filming was done for the day, Segan admitted, “When you’re working with Daniel, you hope that he’s got the martini game on lock.”

Thankfully, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo star didn’t disappoint. “Of all people in the world, we can have faith that his martini game is top notch,” the Looper actor told Us.

Craig has been playing James Bond in a series of films for more than a decade. He first portrayed the martini-sipping character in Casino Royale in 2006, and went on play the action hero in Quantum of Solace in 2008, Skyfall in 2012 and Spectre in 2015. No Time to Die, which is slated to be released in April, will be the Brit’s fifth and final adventure as Bond.

“I’ve had a really good run, and I think doing this movie was the right thing to do,” Craig told USA Today in November 2019. “It was the right thing to do one more.”

While Segan learned about the importance of a properly made martini from Craig, Jamie Lee Curtis, who also appears in Knives Out, demonstrated her solid work ethic and was an example to others on set. “From the first day was five minutes early to show up and the last person to leave at the end of the day,” he recalled. “She set the tone for what you need to do this the best possible way. And in that respect, I think she sort of lead our team.”

He continued: “Jamie in real life is like serious mom energy.”

And while Segan didn’t catch “very muscular” Knives Out costar Chris Evans working out on set, he was in awe of the 38-year-old Captain America: Civil War actor’s toned physique. “In [Knives Out] I play a cop and there’s a scene where I have to grab his arm,” the Days of Our Lives alum, dished. “I couldn’t grab it. It’s very big!”

With reporting by Nikaline McCarley