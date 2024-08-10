Does Jennifer Aniston Really Eat That Salad You’ve Seen on TikTok?

Amid her decades of success in Hollywood, some fans just want to know what Jennifer Aniston eats for lunch.

“Does Jennifer Aniston really eat that salad that I saw on TikTok? It looks delicious,” a reader asks in the latest issue of Us Weekly. The salad in question is one Aniston’s Friends costar Courteney Cox first brought up in a June 2010 interview with The Los Angeles Times.

“Jennifer and Lisa [Kudrow] and I ate lunch together every single day for 10 years. And we always had the same thing — a Cobb salad,” Cox, 60, shared at the time. “But it wasn’t really a Cobb salad. It was a Cobb salad that Jennifer doctored up with turkey bacon and garbanzo beans and I don’t know what. She just has a way with food, which really helps. Because if you’re going to eat the same salad every day for 10 years, it’d better be a good salad, right?

Aniston, 55, famously starred as Rachel Green alongside Cox on the hit sitcom Friends, which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004.

In recent years, the recipe has found new popularity thanks to social media as many creators have tried making the salad for themselves. However, Aniston has since revealed that Cox’s recollection of the dish was not correct.

“Well, that salad, dare I debunk that?” she quipped in a June 2022 interview with Elle. “That’s not the salad that I had every day on Friends.”

Aniston noted that she felt “terrible because it’s literally taken off like crazy, and it looks like a delicious salad,” adding, “But that’s not the one that I had on Friends.”

Aniston clarified her actual salad’s ingredients in a video interview with Allure later that year, noting that there was no bulgar wheat, cucumbers, eggs, onion, pistachios or basil in the recipe, contrary to some people’s tutorials.

“The salad was from the commissary and it was a Cobb salad that we basically butchered,” she stated. “And it was just lettuce — Iceberg, I believe, which has zero nutritional benefits — and chopped tomato, Garbanzo beans — too many Garbanzo beans is a little bad for your tummy. For mine, personally.”

She continued: “[It also had] salami, crunchy, crunchy turkey bacon and chicken. Oh, and Pecorino cheese [and] Italian dressing.”