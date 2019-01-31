Drake is one generous tipper! The “God’s Plan” singer went for a late-night McDonald’s run on Saturday, January 26, and was apparently so happy with the service that he left a large tip for two of the fast-food chain’s employees.

A Twitter user who goes by the handle @imajnoel initially took to the social media platform to share that the 32-year-old Canadian crooner was spotted at the home of the Big Mac. “Just saw Drake in McDonald’s … crazy,” he wrote.

That same user later tweeted that Drizzy “gave two female employees $10,000 each … in cash,” but Us Weekly can confirm the actual amount Drake left behind was significantly less.

A rep for McDonald’s tells Us, “Despite early reports, McDonald’s learned that the amount Drake tipped each employee was $100 not $10,000.”

Though the Grammy winner has remained mum about his McDonald’s visit, he did post an Instagram photo on Wednesday, January 30, that seemingly confirms the recent fast-food fun.

The snap shows Drake at a McDonald’s counter (the unmistakable red and yellow logo can be seen in the background) smiling beside his head of security, Nessel “Chubbs” Beezer, who is also tagged in the picture. The Degrassi: The Next Generation alum simply captioned the snapshot “M’s,” an apparent reference to his fast-food chain of choice.

Drake’s love of McDonald’s is no secret. In October 2018, TMZ reported he visited the West Hollywood club, Poppy, after one of his concerts at with Migos at The Forum and surprised the crowd with several trays of cheeseburgers and french fries from the Golden Arches.

More recently, the rapper released a joint track with Meek Mill that seemingly references McDonald’s chicken nuggets. In the song, which is called “Going Bad,” he raps: “It’s just a lil’ 10-piece for her / Just to blow it in the mall / Doesn’t mean that we’re involved.”

