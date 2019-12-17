



Cooking with the kids! On the Monday, December 16, A Berry Royal Christmas special, Duchess Kate revealed that one of her favorite activities to do with her children involves time well spent in the kitchen.

The 37-year-old Duchess of Cambridge, who shares kids Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and 19-month-old Prince Louis with her husband, Prince William, opened up to Mary Berry about the importance of cooking. When the Great British Bake Off judge, 84, asked the royal if she cooks with her little ones, she replied: “Yes, I really enjoy it.”

In fact, the royal elaborated a bit and explained that she sees cooking as a way for her children to be “creative” and “as independent as possible.” The pair’s chat came during a portion of Monday night’s special which saw the ladies head to the Wisley Garden in Surrey, England.

Given Kate’s views on cooking, it’s no surprise that she rolls up her sleeves and heads to the kitchen with her kiddos quite frequently. “Actually one of the last things we cooked together was your pizza dough,” she told Berry with a laugh. “We made pizzas with your pizza dough recipe.”

Berry was pleased to learn that the recipe was a success and that the little royals enjoyed the experience with their mom. “They loved it,” the mother of three gushed. “Absolutely loved it.”

Pizza night is a bit of a tradition with the Cambridge clan. Kate first opened up about the pastime during a January event at the King Henry’s Walk Garden in the London with some local children. During the outing, Kate and the kids made pizzas together and the royal discussed her love of the activity.

“I think they’re some of the best things to make, pizzas at home,” she said at the time. “It’s such fun, you can choose what you can put on them — all the different toppings.”

While her vegetable-loving kids might top their pies with some healthy offerings from the family’s own garden, Kate previously revealed she’s partial to putting bacon on her pizza. “I quite like that,” she explained. “Or some other meat. It’s like having pepperoni but it’s not as spicy.”

One royal who might opt out of pizza night? Queen Elizabeth II. During that same outing one child asked Kate if the monarch, 93, has ever had pizza, and she was stumped. “You know, that’s such a good question. I don’t know,” the duchess answered at the time. “I don’t know. Maybe next time I see her, shall I ask?”