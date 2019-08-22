



Royal recommendation! The Sussex Royal Instagram account shared an update on Thursday, August 22, that shed a “spotlight” on Luminary Bakery and included some kind words about the “inspiring and sustainable grassroots organization” from Duchess Meghan herself.

The East London establishment is dedicated to empowering vulnerable women and was included in the “Forces of Change” September issue of British Vogue Meghan, 38, recently guest-edited. It also baked a cake for Meghan in honor of her birthday earlier this month.

“What they’ve created at Luminary Bakery is exceptional – it’s a space for baking, healing and rebuilding. When I visited the women earlier this year I was struck by how the baking, itself, is a means of therapy for these women – which in many ways makes complete sense – feeling they had no control over their lives based on their previous (and often harrowing) circumstances, they found comfort in the measured nature of baking,” the Suits alum wrote.

“Mixing equal parts of one ingredient and another could yield the perfect dessert, but the act of doing so provided personal balance,” the royal continued. “So while the baked goods are absolutely delicious, it’s the story of how the program at Luminary reshapes lives through baking that is the actual icing on the cake.”

She signed the post, which included photos of cupcakes and snapshots of many of Luminary’s bakers, “The Duchess of Sussex.”

The cupcake photo included nine confections decorated with blue frosting and encouraging phrases such as “Stay strong” “You are so loved” and “Be kind to your mind.”

As many Instagram users noted, this positive post from Meghan comes just days after she and husband Prince Harry faced intense criticism for taking a private jet from London to Nice, France, earlier this summer to celebrate her birthday. Naysayers slammed the couple, who have been vocal about the effects of climate change, for traveling via private plane.

The backlash got so intense that Elton John, who provided the aircraft for the duo, was moved to defend them and their choices. Meghan and Harry, 34, have also received support from Ellen DeGeneres and Pink, who declared, “It’s cool to be kind.”

Below Meghan’s note, there was more information about the visit she made to Luminary Bakery earlier this year. According to the post, the California native “had the opportunity to break bread” with the bakery’s staff and listen to stories about how they “rebuilt their lives.”

“This bakery is making a substantial difference to the lives of women in the local area over the last five years since opening its arms to vulnerable women and providing job skills, career support, mentoring and coaching,” the post noted. “The combination of these like minded women supporting each other, both on the staff side and from the students, is proving to be the perfect recipe in creating this amazing, positive environment.”

The lengthy caption ended with a call out to followers, encouraging them to pay Luminary Bakery a visit. “If you find yourself in East London, please stop by and support the women of Luminary Bakery and the impactful work they’re doing,” it stated.

