Pink joined the chorus of celebrities who have defended Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan after the couple faced backlash for using a private jet.

“I’m happy to see people coming to the defense of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” the three-time Grammy winner, 39, tweeted on Monday, August 19. “The way people treat her is the most public form of bullying I have seen in a while. It’s out of control.”

She then suggested, “Let’s all be a bit kinder, huh? Let’s show our children that it’s cool to be kind.”

Pink’s response came hours after Elton John and Ellen DeGeneres publicly supported Harry, 34, and Meghan, 38, for flying private on vacation despite the royals’ commitment to fighting global climate change.

John, 72, tweeted on Monday that he was “deeply distressed” by the uproar after he hosted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at his home in Nice, France, last week.

“Prince Harry’s Mother, Diana Princess Of Wales was one of my dearest friends. I feel a profound sense of obligation to protect Harry and his family from the unnecessary press intrusion that contributed to Diana’s untimely death,” the “Rocket Man” singer wrote. “After a hectic year continuing their hard work and dedication to charity, David [Furnish] and I wanted the young family to have a private holiday inside the safety and tranquility of our home. To maintain a high level of much-needed protection, we provided them with a private jet flight.”

John explained that he and his husband “ensured [Harry and Meghan’s] flight was carbon neutral” and that they made “the appropriate contribution to Carbon Footprint.” He added, “I highly respect and applaud both Harry and Meghan’s commitment to charity.”

Later on Monday, DeGeneres, 61, tweeted, “Portia [de Rossi] and I met Prince Harry and Meghan in England to talk about their work on wildlife conservation. They were the most down-to-earth, compassionate people. Imagine being attacked for everything you do, when all you’re trying to do is make the world better.”

Us Weekly previously confirmed that Meghan (née Markle) took a low-profile trip to Ibiza earlier this month, three months after welcoming son Archie with Harry. The family of three later jetted off to France.

