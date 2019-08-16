



Her time! Duchess Meghan took a low-profile trip to Ibiza three months after welcoming son Archie with Prince Harry, Us Weekly can confirm.

The 38-year-old royal vacationed on the Spanish island from August 6 to Monday, August 12.

Meghan celebrated her birthday on August 4. Harry, 34, paid tribute to her with a touching note shared via Instagram. “Happy Birthday to my amazing wife,” he captioned a photo of the beaming Duchess of Sussex. “Thank you for joining me on this adventure! – Love, H.”

The Suits alum has had her hands full since giving birth to her first child on May 6, but she has help from the doting prince. A source told Us in July that Harry plays “a huge part” in his son’s raising. “He’s the kind of dad who doesn’t mind getting his hands dirty,” the insider noted.

In fact, when Archie wakes his parents, the Duke of Sussex “gets up in the night to tend to his son.” According to the source, “Meghan doesn’t even need to ask him — he just does it!”

Meghan did not let her work fall by the wayside in her first months as a mother either. She guest-edited the September 2019 issue of British Vogue, titled Forces for Change. The former actress shined a light on people who are working to break barriers and use their voices to change the world.

Ibiza is not the only location on the duchess’ agenda. Us exclusively revealed last month that she and Harry intend to take Archie to Scotland. “They’re excited he’ll get to spend some quality time with his great-grandmother [Queen Elizabeth II] at her summer residence,” an insider said, referring to Balmoral Castle.

The source added that the couple “are planning a trip to [Meghan’s native] Los Angeles by the end of the year.”

The duke and duchess confirmed in June that they are set to make a royal visit to Africa in the fall.

