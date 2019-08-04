



A royal celebration! Prince Harry took to Instagram on Sunday, August 4, to pen a touching tribute to Duchess Meghan in honor of her 38th birthday.

“Happy Birthday to my amazing wife,” read Harry’s caption alongside a photo of the Suits alum, who looked flawless in a blue dress. “Thank you for joining me on this adventure! – Love, H.”

Prince William and Duchess Kate also shared a nice message to their sister-in-law. “Wishing a very happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex today!” the spouses of more than eight years wrote, adding an orange balloon emoji.

Over on Queen Elizabeth II’s page, a photo of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex was captioned: “Happy Birthday to The Duchess of Sussex. 🎂 The Duchess was born on this day in 1981.”

It wasn’t just family members who honored Meghan on her special day either. The California native’s best friend Jessica Mulroney took the opportunity to praise her pal. “Happy birthday,” the fashion stylist, 39, shared in an Instagram Story. “You are everything.”

Meghan’s birthday is sure to be a little more full this year. The former actress and Harry, 34 — who wed in May 2018 — now share 2-month-old son Archie. The twosome are adjusting to parenthood quite well too, according to an insider who dished on their new life to Us Weekly last month.

“Harry’s tone-deaf, and he knows it,” an insider joked to Us about their nightly rituals with Archie. “But that doesn’t stop him from singing Archie to sleep.”

As for Harry being a helping hand, the source shared that “he’s the kind of dad who doesn’t mind getting his hands dirty.”

While Meghan and Harry embrace this new chapter of their lives close to home, the couple is set to travel to Africa in October with Archie by their side. The outing will mark their first royal trip as a family of three.

