



World traveler! Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are planning to bring son Archie to Scotland in the coming months before the royal family jets off to Africa.

“Harry and Meghan will be visiting Balmoral Castle in Scotland and will bring Archie with them,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “They’re excited he’ll get to spend some quality time with his great-grandmother [Queen Elizabeth II] at her summer residence.”

There’s another big adventure in the pipeline too: “Harry and Meghan are planning a trip to [Meghan’s native] Los Angeles by the end of the year,” reveals the insider. “Most of their time there will be spent fulfilling royal duties, but they’re also making room for a couple family days,” which will include visits with Meghan’s mom, social worker and yoga instructor Doria Ragland, 62.

Prince Harry, 34, and the Suits alum, 37, welcomed baby Archie on May 6.

With reporting by Travis Cronin & Natalie Posner

