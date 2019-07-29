



Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is constantly quenching his thirst! In an Instagram post shared on Sunday, July 28, the Hobbs & Shaw star revealed he drinks four gallons of water per day.

The revelation came as Johnson, 47, was enthused about the positive press he’s getting regarding his recent decision to purchase a stake in VOSS Water. “The idea of owning water always intrigued me – partly because I drink 4 gallons a day and want to deliver it to the world,” he explained. “But finding the right partner with shared values, ethics and a corporate culture I admire is what motivated me to make this deal.”

In addition to purchasing part of the company, Johnson has also joined VOSS as a strategic advisor, meaning he will play a role in the brand’s development, sustainable initiatives and global expansion.

“Excited to work with our new @vossworld team to create new and improved products (sustainable & responsible) for you and your families in the future. Onward,” he added. “#LikeAVoss.”

When Johnson first announced his partial ownership of VOSS on Thursday, July 25, the California native said the Norwegian-based company’s H20 has been a “staple” in his life for more than a decade. “I’m looking forward to building great things with @VOSSworld,” he wrote. “Most importantly, I’m looking forward to delivering new innovations that have meaningful health benefits for you and your families.”

And while downing four gallons of water per day may seem excessive, it’s important to remember that when it comes to eating and drinking, the actor isn’t exactly a fan of moderation. His “cheat meals,” for example, have included 18 sushi rolls with a plate of cookies for dessert, a 33-ounce ribeye, and loaded baked potato followed by multiple ice cream sandwiches, a large cookie and a slice of cake and two bacon cheeseburgers with matching plates packed full of sweet treats.

However, it’s also crucial to keep in mind that Johnson’s excessive eating and need for hydration stems from the fact that the Ballers alum takes part in intense daily workouts that burn thousands of calories at a time. In other words, he needs that food and water for fuel in order to keep up with his demanding work schedule.

Of his massive meals, the Titan Games host has said: “I know how to party. Hard.”

