Craving Chinese food? Don’t opt for greasy takeout. Make this easy sesame chicken and broccoli recipe instead — it’s ready in minutes!

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups quick-cooking rice

8 cups broccoli florets

1/4 cup plus 2 tbsp cornstarch

1/2 tsp freshly ground black pepper

1 3/4 tsp salt

2 lb boneless, skinless chicken thighs or breasts (or a mix of the two), patted dry and cut into 1-inch chunks

4 tbsp vegetable oil

1/4 cup plus 1 tbsp raw honey

1/4 cup low-sodium soy sauce

3 tbsp rice wine vinegar

1 tbsp sriracha

1 clove garlic, grated

1 tsp grated fresh ginger

1 1/2 tsp toasted sesame oil

2 tbsp sesame seeds

2 scallions, thinly sliced

Directions:

1. Cook rice according to package instructions.

2. Using a steamer basket, steam broccoli until crisp-tender, about 5 minutes. Drain and set aside.

3. In a large bowl, whisk together cornstarch, pepper and 1 1/2 tsp salt. Add chicken pieces and toss to coat.

4. In a large skillet, heat 2 tbsp oil over high heat. When hot, add half of the chicken and cook, turning occasionally, until meat is cooked through and has a light brown crust, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a plate, heat remaining 2 tbsp oil in pan and cook remaining chicken.

5. Meanwhile, whisk together honey, soy sauce, vinegar, sriracha, garlic, ginger, sesame oil, 1 tbsp sesame seeds and 1/4 tsp salt.

6. Add sauce to pan along with the first batch of chicken, toss and cook until sauce starts to reduce, about 2 minutes. Add steamed broccoli, toss to coat with sauce and remove from heat.

7. Serve over rice and top with scallions and remaining sesame seeds.

Serves 4

