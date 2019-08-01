



Looking for a way to celebrate National Mustard Day on Saturday, August 3? Look no further than French’s newly released mustard ice cream, which debuted on Wednesday, July 31, in advance of the annual holiday.

The limited-edition frozen dessert was developed with Coolhaus Ice Cream to bring together two all-American classics, ice cream and mustard, in a surprising yet delicious offering. Served with an accompanying pretzel cookie, the ice cream is slated to be available in Los Angeles and New York City for a limited time beginning Thursday, August 1.

French’s, which has been producing mustard for well over a century, is delivering its bold, one-of-a kind flavor paired with Coolhaus’ expertise in developing inventive creations, to bring everyone the perfect summer treat. The unlikely collab was designed to let Americans enjoy mustard in a way it’s never been seen before.

“As lovers of sweet-meets-savory, pure ingredients and unique creations, we are incredibly excited to be collaborating with French’s Mustard in creating this one-of-a-kind product,” Natasha Case, Coolhaus’s CEO and founder, said in a press release. “It’s been so fun to explore this classic condiment in a whole new way and create an unforgettable thoughtfully-crafted ice cream flavor with an All-American taste.”

Us Weekly was lucky enough to get a sneak peek of the unique food item and give it try. While the mustard taste was unmistakable and the bright color was a bit off-putting for ice cream traditionalists, the ice cream itself wasn’t as strange as we expected. In fact, it was unexpectedly sweet and, in it’s own way, refreshing.

However, mustard haters should know that there’s a lingering aftertaste of the bright yellow condiment, so if you don’t like mustard this probably isn’t the ice cream for you.

Eager to try some mustard ice cream for yourself? Coolhaus’s location in Culver City, California will have the interesting treat available for customers to try on August 2 to 4 and August 9 to 11 to celebrate National Mustard Day on the West Coast. New Yorkers can look for the French’s Mustard Ice Cream truck on the streets of New York City on August 1 and 2, before the vehicle makes its way out to the Hamptons on August 3.

More specifically, the Big Apple-based truck is slated to be at Rockefeller Center, Hearst Tower and Columbus Circle on August 1. On Friday, August 2, the truck will make stops in Brooklyn Heights and Madison Square Park and by Saturday, August 3, it will be at Main Beach in East Hampton.

Furthermore, to ensure that everyone can celebrate National Mustard Day no matter where they live, French’s also created an easy-to-make at-home recipe, which you can find here.

