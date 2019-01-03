New year, new cookie! The 2019 Girl Scout cookie season officially launched on Wednesday, January 2, and with it came a new delicious sounding confection that just so happens to be gluten free.

The latest addition to the lineup, Caramel Chocolate Chip cookies, feature “rich caramel, semisweet chocolate chips, and a hint of sea salt in a chewy, gluten-free cookie.” This sweet treat joins another gluten-free Girl Scout offering, the Toffee-tastic cookie, which first debuted in 2015 and consists of a buttery base with “sweet, crunchy, golden toffee bits.”

According to a press release from Girl Scouts of the USA, both gluten-free varieties will be offered in select markets as long as supplies last.

And if social media is any indication, the newest cookies could sell out very quickly. “2019 is looking better every day,” wrote one Twitter user who was psyched to give the Caramel Chocolate Chip cookies a shot. Added another: “No you didn’t @girlscouts! Another gluten free option. There goes my waistline.”

These gluten-free sweets join an already packed cookie lineup that includes two varieties of Girl Scout S’mores, Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Trefoils, Do-si-dos, Lemonades, Savannah Smiles, Thanks-A-Lots and the aforementioned Toffee-tastics.

The cookies, which are sold by Girl Scouts around the country, cost about $5 a box, though prices do vary locally. In addition to teaching young girls valuable skills such as leadership, confidence and decision making, funds earned from the cookies are used to improve local communities. “Through the Girl Scout Cookie Program, cookie customers help fund life-changing Girl Scout experiences while building the next generation of female entrepreneurs,” said GSUSA CEO Sylvia Acevedo. “And because all Girl Scout Cookie proceeds stay local to power year-round troop projects and activities, when you buy Girl Scout Cookies you are making an investment in girls and in your local community.”

Tell Us: Will you be trying the new Caramel Chocolate Chip cookies?

