



Who knew Gordon Ramsay could be such an impactful motivation speaker? The celebrity chef, who is famous for yelling and cursing at contestants who appear on several of his reality shows, was on hand to provide a motivational pep talk to a rugby team called the Harlequins in England on Saturday, August 3.

In a tweet shared on the Harlequins account, Ramsay, 52, is shown standing in front of a member of the team with two pieces of bread in his hands. As the team member approached, the MasterChef host placed one slice of bread over each of the athlete’s ears.

“What are you?” Ramsay yelled, while trying not to laugh.

“An idiot sandwich,” the team member replied as others screamed and laughed uproariously in the background.

The Harlequins Twitter account captioned the LOL-worthy post, “When @GordonRamsay gives a motivational team talk” and added a crying-laughing smiley face emoji.

The moment was, of course, a call back to the original “idiot sandwich” exchange that occurred during a fake episode of Hell’s Cafeteria that appeared as a bit on The Late Late Show With James Corden back in 2015. In the Hell’s Kitchen spoof, Ramsay criticized a dish made by Big Brother host Julie Chen and placed a slice of bread on each side of her head before prompting her to declare herself an “idiot sandwich.”

When @GordonRamsay gives a motivational team talk 🤣 🔈Sound on 🔈 pic.twitter.com/7MTkT0BMSi — Harlequins 🃏 (@Harlequins) August 3, 2019

The expression quickly caught on and became a way people would describe themselves (or others) after they had done something stupid. It then evolved into a meme. In fact, Ramsay has even referred to himself as an “idiot sandwich” in the past and used the expression several times on Twitter.

The Harlequins, however, seemed delighted to spend some time with Ramsay and recreate the iconic moment. In the days preceding the resurgence of “idiot sandwich,” the team shared photos of the Uncharted star posing with several players.

“Fantastic to have @GordonRamsay at the training ground today!” the Harlequins Twitter account wrote on Wednesday, July 31, alongside a group snap.

Team member Danny Care even got some solo shots with the celebrated chef. “Surreal experience picking the brains of one of the best chef’s in the world,” he tweeted. “Talking all things Kitchen’s and rugby.”

