



We’ve found your new go-to breakfast! Gordon Ramsay recently shared the recipe for his poached egg and mushrooms on brioche with Us Weekly, and it’s safe to say the tasty and versatile dish doesn’t disappoint.

“My poached egg and mushrooms on brioche combines a velvety poached egg with the best mushrooms of the season,” Ramsay, 52, told Us exclusively. And while this might seem like the ideal meal to start your day with, the MasterChef host noted it’s a solid lunch option as well. As he put it: “Perfect as breakfast toast or open-faced sandwich during lunchtime, the recipe boasts incredible texture and literally bursts with flavor.”

Furthermore, in addition to being relatively easy to make, this dish is also as adaptable as it gets. Though the recipe calls for bacon, Ramsay noted vegetarians can substitute a half-cup of finely chopped shallots and a half-cup of finely chopped sun-dried tomatoes. When sautéed, these veggies will impart a “savory saltiness” to the mushrooms.

Speaking of mushrooms, this calls for whatever wild and flavorful fungus is typically in season. Ramsay is partial to chanterelles, oyster mushrooms, hen of the woods or trumpet mushrooms. The Hell’s Kitchen host also noted that the brioche can be substituted for any bread.

Check out the recipe below, and if you’re having trouble, feel free to follow along and make a “poached egg to die for” with the acclaimed chef’s MasterClass, “Gordon Ramsay Teaches Cooking 1.”

Gordon Ramsay’s Poached Egg and Mushrooms on Brioche

Makes 1 serving

INGREDIENTS:

• 1 cup diced thick-cut, smoked bacon

• 4 cups roughly chopped wild mushrooms (such as chanterelles, oyster, hen of the woods or trumpet)

• 2 tbsps butter

• 4 thick slices brioche, toasted

• 2 tbsps white wine vinegar

• 4 eggs

INSTRUCTIONS:

Fill a medium-size sauce pot with water and bring to a gentle boil. Heat a large skillet and cook bacon until lightly browned, about three minutes. Add mushrooms to bacon and stir, coating mushrooms with rendered bacon fat. Season with salt and pepper and cook until moisture releases (about 5 minutes). Add butter to the pan, melt and sauté mushroom mixture while the butter browns, one to two minutes. Transfer mixture to a paper towel-lined plate to drain off fat. Take slices of toasted brioche and press into the leftover pan grease, then arrange on plates. Top each slice with even amount of mushroom and bacon. Season boiling water with salt and add white wine vinegar. Stir the water with a whisk until swirling. Crack eggs into individual small bowls. Lower each bowl and gently drop eggs into water. Depending on the size of your pot, you may need to poach eggs in separate batches. Turn heat down to simmer. After two minutes, check eggs. If they are firm to touch, remove from water with slotted spoon; if they wobble, put back into water for another 10 seconds. Remove eggs and place on paper towel-lined plate to drain excess moisture. Turn eggs presentation side up, season with salt and pepper, a drizzle of extra juices from mushroom pan and transfer to the tops of each toast. Serve immediately.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!