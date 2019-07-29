



Gwyneth Paltrow’s pre-wedding diet was pretty unconventional! The notoriously health-conscious actress is known for her strict eating habits and espousing the benefits of nutritious foods such as kale and herbal tea, but in the days leading up to her September 2018 wedding to now-husband Brad Falchuk, the Avengers: Endgame star seemingly threw many of her own rules out the window.

On the first installment of Goop’s latest podcast, The Beauty Closet, Paltrow, 46, was asked about the various “alternative wellness treatments” she has tried, and which, if any, can help people look and feel younger and more beautiful.

According to the Glee alum, what you eat is key if you’re looking to see beauty results. “To be honest, I think the thing that one can do that’s most impactful on the countenance, as it were, is food,” she said. “Whenever I cut out alcohol, caffeine, dairy, sugar and gluten for a week, everyone’s like: ‘Did you get Botox?’”

But believe it or not, when asked if she stuck to that restrictive eating regimen before tying the knot with Falchuk, 48, the answer was “sadly no.”

“I was too stressed!,” the Oscar winner recalled. “I was like, french fries and whiskey right up to the day. It wasn’t good.”

“It’s the new Goop way,” the California native joked. “Okay?”

Something tells Us the Iron Man star enjoyed her wedding catering too. Per a previous Goop post recapping the nuptials, the rehearsal dinner was overseen by culinary expert Francis Mallmann, who is known for his open-fire cooking and barbecuing techniques. The Argentine chef flew all the way from Santiago, Chile, for the Long Island wedding and proceeded to cook pineapples over a wood fire for 12 hours. His special “fire menu” also included salt-crusted salmon, rib-eye steaks, pit-cooked vegetables and “hung cabbage — all a “dream” for the famous bride.

When it came time for the post-wedding reception, Paltrow had a dry martini service and enlisted the help of Mario Carbone, the Italian chef responsible popular eateries such as his namesake Carbone and Parm. Carbone whipped up a feast of delicious eats including Dungeness crab Louis, scampi tortellini, honey mustard duckling, prime rib and an array of fall vegetables. Since the newlyweds had their first date at one of Carbone’s restaurants, having him cook at their wedding was “a very special, full-circle moment,” according to the outlet.

Beauty-wise, Paltrow revealed on The Beauty Closet podcast that, on her wedding day, she kept things fairly natural. “I wanted to look like myself, but I definitely wanted makeup,” she explained. “I think in pictures if I have no makeup, I can look really washed out. I’m very blonde.”

Paltrow also dished that her husband likes it best when she ditches makeup altogether. “He loves it when my hair is frizzy and I have freckles and no makeup,” she said. “He just likes me super, super natural.”

