Hot Cheetos are making their mark on Super Bowl Sunday! Yes, the popular junk food will likely be in many a snack bowl across the country come February 3, but now football fans are being encouraged to combine the spicy snacks with another game day staple – beer.

The result is a new “cocktail” known as Hot Cheetos-Dusted Beer, which is basically exactly what it sounds like. The fiery beverage easily combines sriracha (or another spicy condiment of your choice), Hot Cheeto dust and a can of beer, resulting in a drink that is simultaneously hot and cold.

To make the interesting (and likely somewhat messy) beverage, all you need is the trio of aforementioned ingredients and a relatively simple set up. Since this ridiculous drink is so easy to throw together, you can rest assured that it won’t take your attention away from the face-off between the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams.

Don’t believe us? Take a look at the recipe below!

Hot Cheetos-Dusted Beer

Makes 1 serving

INGREDIENTS:

• 1 can Coors Light

• 2 oz sriracha or other hot sauce

• 1 bag Hot Cheetos

INSTRUCTIONS:

Chill Coors Light until mountains are blue. Select a chili paste or hot sauce and pour into a bowl. Grind Hot Cheetos into powder with a food processor. Pour powder mixture in shallow bowl or plate and create a “well” for the can. Dip top of Coors Light can in hot sauce. Dip Coors Light into welled powder to create thick rim. And tightly pack powdered Hot Cheetos onto rim with spoon.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!