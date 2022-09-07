Celebrate the U.S. Open With the Famous Honey Deuce Cocktail Recipe

Game, set, drink! Whether you can make it to a 2022 U.S. Open match or you’re watching from your couch, try making the one cocktail you can find in anyone’s hand at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

The famous Honey Deuce from Grey Goose vodka is a must-try as it’s refreshing and also super easy to make in your own kitchen.

Stars like Minka Kelly, Alexandra Daddario and even The Bachelorette’s Dale Moss have all stopped by the Grey Goose suite this year to sip on the famous concoction. So how do you make it? Check out the recipe below!

And if you’re not in the mood to break out your collins glasses, Grey Goose just debuted a Honey Deuce delivery service where fans in New York City can order pre-mixed, chilled Honey Deuce cocktails delivered right to their doorstep so you recreate the excitement of being in the stadium all from the comfort of your own home through September 11.

GREY GOOSE HONEY DEUCE RECIPE

Ingredients:

1.25 oz GREY GOOSE® vodka

3.0 oz Fresh Lemonade

0.5 oz Raspberry Liqueur

Garnish: Frozen Honeydew Melon Ball Skewer

Method: Chill a collins glass by placing in refrigerator/freezer or by filling with ice water for 5 minutes. Remove the collins glass from refrigerator/freezer, and fill with ice. Measure and add vodka to collins glass. Top with measured amount of fresh lemonade. Measure and add raspberry liqueur. Garnish with skewer of 1 or multiple frozen honeydew melon balls (Note: place honeydew melon in freezer before using the melon baller). Cheers!