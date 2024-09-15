Jillian Michaels took Us on a journey reliving her most memorable meals over the years — especially what she hopes will be her ultimate last meal on Earth.

“Taco Bell,” the fitness expert, 50, exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly about her dream final send-off. “I have a plan. I’m going to get two bean and cheese burritos with no onions and extra cheese, a Taco Supreme and then the Cinnamon Twists.”

Michaels jokes that her fast food feast wouldn’t be complete without a Diet Coke “because that’s always what you have with 10,000 calories.”

Until that day comes, Michaels is gung ho for sticking to her strict healthy eating regimen, including saying no to guilty pleasures.

Related: Jillian Michaels' Biggest Feuds Through the Years Drama, drama, drama! Jillian Michaels is not afraid to speak her mind, no matter what the topic, resulting in many feuds with health professionals and celebrities over the years. The former Biggest Loser star has publicly called out Andy Cohen, Lizzo and Teddi Mellencamp for their differing opinions — and questioned fitness trends and weight […]

“I don’t believe in cheat days. I believe in incorporating things that are less than ideal every single day, two to a degree,” the “Keeping It Real: Conversations With Jillian Michaels” podcast host explains. “In other words, the 80-20 rule: I try to make 80 percent of my choices good, and 20 percent of my choices, I let slide a bit.”

However, Michaels confesses she can’t help but be tempted by a nice glass of wine.

“Sauvignon Blanc is not necessarily a comfort food, but I actually love the taste of wine. And because I don’t eat sugar, I’ll have four to five glasses of wine a week,” she tells Us. “Then there are weeks I just try to lean out and I don’t have anything. But that mentality of cheating, sneaking, hiding, trying to get rid of that, doesn’t serve any good purpose. Work it every single day, moderately, and you’ll be fine.”

While Michaels go-to dessert is a sweet glass of wine, she does have a love for food with natural sugars like the banana walnuts from trendy grocery store Erewhon.

“I hate to recommend Erewhon because you’ll pay as much for these walnuts as you will for a helicopter,” she teases. “They’ve got mashed banana, cinnamon, I think a little bit of molasses, some almond butter. They’re organic walnuts, and they’re high in calories, but I have the calories to spare, so they got a little bit of sweet, loaded with nutrients.”

Michaels noted that while she prefers the ones from Erewhon, there are similar items at other local supermarkets.

For home-cooked meals, Michaels stays out of the kitchen and hands the reins over to her wife, Deshanna Marie Minuto.

“I’m not a great chef. In fact, I’m horrible, but my wife is an incredible chef and she makes this one dish for me with spaghetti squash that’s unbelievable,” she gushes. “It has feta, pesto, cherry tomatoes, I’m sure a little bit of olive oil [and she] bakes it in the oven.”

Related: Kendall and the Cucumber! Michael Buble and Corn! Stars' Viral Food Moments When it comes to cuisine, everyone is entitled to their own tastes. For celebrities, however, their relationship with food will go viral if deemed out of the ordinary enough — or just plain out of touch. Kendall Jenner made headlines and inspired countless memes when she awkwardly chopped up a cucumber on a May 2022 […]

Michaels adds that in addition to being “delicious,” the meal is also jam-packed with “prebiotic fiber” and nutrients, while having the “fraction of the calories” that a traditional pasta dish typically contains.

However, if you are going out for pasta, Michaels warns to stay away from it, especially on a first date. She advises avoiding anything “you have to slurp.”

“No slurping. Slurping is not sexy,” she shares. “Pasta, you got to slurp. You can’t cut it because you’ll piss off the Italians!”

For more on Michaels, pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, which now includes 12 additional pages, on stands now.