Food

By
Kid Cudi Shares His Memorable Childhood Meals From Red Lobster Dinners to Homemade Funnel Cakes
Kid Cudi Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella

Kid Cudi has a special place in his heart for the memorable meals from his childhood.

“My sister one summer came up with the idea to make [funnel cakes] at home. This is when we first started making them … and I was really excited,” the rapper, 40, exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly while promoting his partnership with Bisquick. “And I could just really picture my sister in the kitchen, maybe like, she’s like 16 [or] 17 and she took care of us.”

Cudi (real name Scott Mescudi) shares that his sister Maisha “took care” of him and his brothers, Domingo and Dean, when they were growing up.

“It was just a really special moment, it just brought us together as a family,” he recalls. “I talked to my sister about that moment a lot. I’m like, ‘You remember you used to make funnel cakes for me when I was a kid?’ And she’s like, ‘Yep.’ So she was the babysitter and also the Snack Chef.”

In addition to making them at home as a kid, Cudi enjoys the dessert to this day, especially at fairs and amusement parks. So when Bisquick offered the chance for Cudi to create his own funnel cake mix, he couldn’t miss the moment. Now fans can enjoy the musician’s go-to sweet treat just like he does whenever they want.

“It just hit me one day. I was like, yo, you can’t go to the grocery store and just buy this mix,” he says. “And I was like, man, I have to do something about this. This is a need to be filled.”

Bisquick was one of the brands that first came to Cudi’s mind when he began to dream up a funnel cake mix, since they have a storied history with baked goods.

“When we first started doing it, the way things came together, it just made so much sense,” he says. “From them being really open to the idea, to me designing the box … the tagline, ‘This ain’t no pancakes.’ They were really into that!”

While funnel cakes have the No. 1 spot in Cudi’s heart, he also has fun memories celebrating special occasions out to dinner with his family.

“I used to go to Red Lobster on my birthdays,” he recalls “[I would] get the all-you-can-eat crab legs and just sit there with my bib and just go off!”

Now, Cudi is making new memories with his fiancée Lola Abecassis Sartore whom he got engaged to in April. Cudi tells Us that his first date with the fashion designer was low-key, as they enjoyed “pizza in her apartment.”

Cudi is an avid lover of laid-back meals. His go-to comfort food is ramen noodles with beef bone broth. The Grammy winner is also a big fan of burgers and fries, which he says would be his last meal on Earth.

For more on Cudi, pick up the latest issue of Us Weekly, which now includes 12 additional pages, on stands now.

