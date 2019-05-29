Kourtney Kardashian is nothing if not a trendsetter. Though the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star hasn’t had a microwave in her house for years, she does have something she refers to as a “mobile hot beverage station” next to her bed.

In a recent post on Kardashian’s lifestyle website, Poosh, the team explains that having such a setup helps transform your bedroom into “the most sacred place of your home” where “comfort and convenience should be the top priority.”

Per the Poosh post, “This setup is a simple way to make your bedroom or bathroom that much more relaxing and convenient.” The entry also notes that in order to mimic “Kourt’s exact bedroom setup,” fans will need an electric pour-over kettle, a double-wall glass mug, a spoon and a jar of the Vital Proteins x Poosh powder in order to whip up a “soothing in-bed treat.”

More specifically, Kardashian, 40, uses a portable kettle that she recently purchased from Williams Sonoma for $150 to heat up her morning and evening beverages. Poosh calls the appliance a “game changer.” The Kourtney & Kim Take Miami alum then serves her drinks in double-wall mugs also from Williams Sonoma that she “swears by” and uses every day because they protect her hands from the hot liquids.

The mother of three mixes the Vital Proteins x Poosh Blueberry & Lemon Collagen Vibes with warm water first thing in the morning, and makes a Pink Moon Milk Collagen Latte using a combination of that Vital Proteins x Poosh powder and water or milk before bed each night.”

Since not everyone is used to having a “mobile hot beverage station” at their bedside, the reality TV personality demonstrated her nighttime drinks routine on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, May 28, at the request of her sister, Kylie Jenner. In the video, Kardashian explained she has the setup because she doesn’t like going downstairs at night or first thing in the morning.

“I hope you guys found this highly informative, especially you, Kylie,” she concluded. “If you want me to come over and make you some, I will, any night. Just call me.