Kourtney Kardashian is sharing more of her culinary wisdom! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been disseminating her food and diet related tips via Poosh – the lifestyle website she launched earlier this month that also includes pointers on parenting, fitness and more – and her latest recipe is arguably the most drool-worthy one yet.

In the post published on Monday, April 29, Poosh shares a recipe for roasted sweet potatoes that’s apparently loved by adults and little ones alike. At the very least, we’re betting it’s a hit with Kardashian and her kiddos – Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4.

Billed as a “tasty vegetable dish your kids will enjoy,” the recipe, which can be made “with ease,” calls for a “killer combo of cinnamon and nutritional yeast.” This unlikely duo gives the fiber-packed potatoes “an unforgettable sweet-yet-savory kick” without adding too many calories.

“With a fast and simple prep, these gluten-free sweet potatoes are so delicious, the entire family will be asking for seconds, and thirds, maybe even fourths,” the post states.

Indeed, according to the recipe, these fritters can be thrown together in about 10 minutes, and take approximately 45 minutes to bake. In other words, the oven is doing most of the work. As Poosh puts it: “We promise that while these sweet potatoes will make your mouth water, they’ll keep your time in the kitchen stress-free.”

In addition to being tasty and easy to prep, this recipe is loaded with healthy foods that have numerous health benefits. For example, sweet potatoes are rich in fiber, which helps keep you satiated, meaning you won’t be reaching for that pint of ice cream at midnight. The starchy veggie also contains a variety of vitamins and minerals, including iron, calcium, selenium and vitamins B and C.

“The vegetable is also high in beta-carotene, an antioxidant which promotes healthy skin and eyes,” the lifestyle destination notes.

Cinnamon, on the other hand, has been shown to speed up your metabolism and decrease blood sugar, which can lead to weight loss.

“Whether you’re serving it as a side or enjoying it as a main dish, these sweet potatoes are bound to become a staple in your kitchen (as they have in ours),” Kardashian’s site concludes.