Rachael Ray was inspired by her Italian roots to create her Genova Yellowfin tuna and artichoke pasta recipe.

“Over the last few years, I’ve rediscovered my love for outdoor dining,” Ray, 55, exclusively shares in the latest issue of Us Weekly, noting that spending time at her Tuscany, Italy, home has reminded her of the importance of sharing great food with family and friends.

“It’s also inspired me to lean into the alfresco tradition of reaching for high-quality Mediterranean-inspired ingredients,” she continued. “When I use a great quality seafood product, like Genova Premium Tuna. I cook it over moderate heat. The tender, wild-caught tuna is already cooked and easy to add to any recipe, so I want to make sure I can warm it up and not overcook it so it retains its delicious flavor.”

Ray has shared dozens of mouth-watering Italian recipes over the years via her various cooking shows — including 30 Minute Meals, Rachael Ray’s Tasty Travels, Rachael Ray’s Week in a Day and $40 a Day — and over 20 New York Times bestselling cookbooks.

She has also become a staple of daytime TV with her self-titled talk show, which wrapped up its 17-season run earlier this year. “In my more than 20 plus years in television I have had 17 wonderful seasons working in daytime television with Rachael,” she said of the show’s conclusion in a March statement to Deadline. “However I’ve made the decision that it’s time for me to move on to the next exciting chapter in my broadcast career.”

Ray went on to note that her “passions have evolved from the talk show format production and syndication model to a platform unencumbered by the traditional rules of distribution” and that she would be launching her own production company, Free Food Studios. “Thank you to all of our Rachael daytime show partners, crew, and affiliates, and the wonderful years we all worked together,” her message concluded.

In addition to launching her new Hulu home renovation series, Rachael Ray Rebuilds — which premieres on Monday, October 23 — Ray’s been busy sharing her latest Italian adventures with fans via Instagram.

“This Labor Day weekend was the first I didn’t labor at all in years! I’ve been working as hard and fast as I could since I was 12,” she captioned scenic pics of the ocean on September 4. “@johnmcusimano and I truly had 4 wonderful days in Elba; it makes me cry how happy we have been here. I am so grateful to work hard, but what a gift to relax and breathe when we can.”

Keep scrolling to check out Ray’s Genova Yellowfin tuna and artichoke pasta recipe:

Genova Yellowfin Tuna and Artichoke Pasta

SERVES 4

Ingredients

For Artichokes

2 lemons

Artichokes (12 small/baby artichokes, if fresh; 2 cans artichoke hearts in water, if canned)

3 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

Salt and pepper (or red pepper)

For Pasta

2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

4 tbsp butter, but into tabs

4 cloves garlic, chopped

1 tsp crushed red pepper, optional

Salt

½ cup white wine (you may use chicken or vegetable stock)

1 lb spaghetti or linguine

2 cans (5 oz each) Genova Yellowfin Tuna in Olive Oil

Juice of 1 lemon

1 cup grated Pecorino Romano cheese

¼ cup chopped fresh Italian parsley, divided

A small handful of fresh mint, chopped and divide

¼ cup toasted pistachios, chopped (or pine nuts)

Instructions

For Artichokes

1. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees.

2. Arrange the artichokes in a casserole or baking dish and add the juice of the remaining lemon (then quarter the lemon) and throw the lemon wedges into the dish as well. Add the extra-virgin olive oil, salt and pepper or red pepper. Roast 25 to 30 minutes or until tender.

If Using Fresh Artichokes

1. Fill a bowl with cold water and the juice of one lemon.

2. Trim the tops of the artichokes and a few of the tougher outer leaves.

3. Using a vegetable peeler or small paring knife, trim the stems a bit. Halve the artichokes and place in the lemon water. Let soak for a few minutes, drain and pat dry on a kitchen towel.

If Using Canned Artichokes

1. Drain well and quarter lengthwise

For Pasta

1. Bring a large pot of water to a boil to cook the pasta.

2. While the water is coming to a boil, place a large skillet over medium heat and add the olive oil and butter. Add the garlic, crushed red pepper (if using) and a sprinkle of salt and swirl a minute more. Add the white wine (or stock, if using) and let reduce by half.

3. When the water comes to a boil, salt the water, add pasta and cook a minute less than the directions. Reserve ½ cup of the pasta cooking water before draining.

4. Add the artichokes into the large skillet along with the Genova Yellowfin Tuna with its oil and gently break up with the back of a wooden spoon or paddle.

5. Add the lemon juice and starchy pasta cooking water to the skillet along with the drained pasta, cheese, half of the parsley, mint and pistachios. Toss to combine, top with the remaining herbs and serve.