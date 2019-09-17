



Lizzo has got beef with Postmates. On Monday, September 16, the “Truth Hurts” singer took to Twitter to air a grievance with the California-based company, which delivers food and other items to users via a network of couriers.

“Hey @Postmates this girl Tiffany W. stole my food,” the 31-year-old shared. “She lucky I don’t fight no more.”

Lizzo, whose real name is Melissa Jefferson, also included a photo of the woman tasked with transporting her food with her tweet.

Lizzo’s initial message has already been liked more than 39,000 times and has received hundreds of comments. However, not all of the responses are in support of the successful singer. In fact, many social media users felt it was unfair of Lizzo to share the woman’s name and photo. “This is ridiculous Lizzo, u could have dealt with that privately instead of shaming a woman who was probably hungry,” wrote one Twitter user. “It’s only food u can reorder it.”

Added another: “Publicly shaming someone in the service industry (esp. when you’re wealthy) is worse than stealing food.”

A different user, who claimed to have delivered items for Postmates in the past, pointed out that Lizzo’s failure to get her food could have been related to a problem with the app, not theft. “I do Postmates and there have been times where the app has f–ked up or weird circumstances have happened and I couldn’t get the food to the customer,” the user explained. “U don’t know what this woman’s situation is. You can afford to order more food. She might not be able to afford losing her job.”

Still, there were many who understood Lizzo’s gripe and urged Postmates to do better. “Tiffany stole it, this is not fair,” replied one Twitter user. Another mused: “Who steals someone else’s food? WTF.”

Within minutes of Lizzo’s tweet, Postmates Support reached out to her via its own Twitter account. “Hi! We’re sorry to hear you’ve had a less than satisfactory experience on our app,” the company replied. “Would you mind DM’ing the email address linked to your account, so we can look further into this for you?”

Lizzo then tweeted the delivery service back, acknowledging she sent them a direct message on Twitter.

Though the “Good as Hell” songstress didn’t offer any additional updates regarding her ill-fated Postmates order, DoorDash, one of Postmates’ biggest competitors, was able to get in on the fun. The San Francisco-based company responded to Lizzo’s initial tweet and wrote, “Truth hurts, need something more exciting? DM us.”

