Turning lemons into cake! Meghan Markle sent a personalized gift to the women of World Central Kitchen in Chicago in the form of a homemade lemon olive oil cake. The gift was made in honor of Women’s History Month.

Markle, 39,likely picked the Chicago chapter because it is home to her alma matter Northwestern University.

In a Twitter post, WCK shared that the former actress had made the cake using lemons from her own garden. “WCK worked with Archewell, the non-profit to provide meals & share a message of appreciation & support in Chicago, ” the tweet read. “Dessert was a lemon olive oil cake baked by The Duchess – with lemons from her garden!”

To date, WCK has provided more than 36 million meals in over 400 cities for children and families that need support, as well as delivery to seniors who cannot venture outside amis the Coronavirus pandemic.

“After such a challenging year for us all, this was an opportunity for us to honor the women in our community and share a meal together,” Kristi Katz, director of WCK’s Chicago operations told Us Weekly.

In a personalized note to the women, the duchess wrote, “In honor of both International Women’s Day and Women’s History Month, our non-profit has encouraged people across the world to commit real acts of compassion for women, who we know have been disproportionately affected by COVID-19. Our hope with this effort is to show that, when we participate, even the smallest actions can have a ripple effect.”