



No more dessert drama! Teresa Giudice and her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, officially ended their sprinkle cookie feud during the Wednesday, December 18, episode of Real Housewives of New Jersey with an unlikely gesture.

At one point during the episode, Gorga, 40, and her family, including Teresa’s brother Joe Gorga and their children Antonia, 14, Gino, 12 and 9-year-old Joey, headed over to the Giudice residence to celebrate Easter. Upon walking in the door, Melissa handed the Fabulicious! author, 47, a platter of sprinkle cookies.

“I brought you sprinkle cookies,” she said with a laugh as she handed off the gag gift.

Giudice graciously thanked Melissa for the confections and sarcastically quipped: “[They’re] just what I wanted!”

As avid RHONJ watchers may know, the reality star duo have quite a history with these sugar topped-treats. Melissa first gifted them to her relative while RHONJ cameras were rolling on Christmas Day in 2011, when the ladies were in the midst of a tense family feud. Giudice didn’t take too kindly to the offering (as the cookies didn’t meet her standards) so she promptly “threw them in the garbage,” as she later told her costars.

Explaining the origins of the feud, Melissa recently told Bravo on the RHONJ After Show: “I was pregnant at the time and wanted the sugary, bright, colorful sprinkle cookies.”

The craving, she recalled, caused a “major problem” for Giudice.

While the OG RHONJ star happily accepted Melissa’s cookie platter during Wednesday night’s episode, she still isn’t a fan of the dessert. “I still don’t like them,” she told Bravo on the RHONJ After Show. “They don’t even taste good.”

As Melissa explained of her sister-in-law: “She just feels like they’re a cheap cookie.” According to the Envy owner, Giudice tends to prefer more “expensive” treats, such as pignoli cookies.

The Turning the Tables author agreed, telling Bravo: “I love cookies that you go buy at a bakery.”

Still, despite Giudice’s continued dislike for Melissa’s preferred dessert, the pair have been able to put the past behind them. “I think it’s safe to say that the sprinkle cookie feud is over,” Melissa declared on the RHONJ After Show.