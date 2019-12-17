A mother’s love knows no bounds! Michael B. Jordan revealed that his mom, Donna Jordan, went above and beyond to ensure that her son had a good Thanksgiving despite being far from home.

The Creed star, 32, was filming overseas on Turkey Day, marking the first time in years that he was unable to celebrate the holiday stateside. That meant that Donna had to bring the Thanksgiving meal to him.

“My mom’s mac and cheese is legendary,” Michael said during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, December 16. “She only makes it a couple times a year,” the actor added, noting that the tasty dish is typically served on Thanksgiving and on birthdays.

Though geography clearly presented a challenge this year, the Friday Night Lights alum was able to enjoy the cheesy treat thanks to his mom’s clever tactics. “Somehow she found a way to sneak it, like, through customs and she got it to Berlin,” Michael recalled.

“I was in Berlin filming for the past three months … so she somehow figured out a way to get mac and cheese and her famous meat and mac to me in Germany.”

When Fallon, 45, deemed Donna “awesome” for her efforts, her son wholeheartedly agreed. As he put it, “My mom somehow found a way to get a little bit of home all the way in Germany.”

What’s more? Donna’s culinary expertise extends far beyond mac and cheese. The Jordan family matriarch is also known for her “special” rum cake, which is a family recipe that includes “love and a whole lotta rum,” according to the Black Panther star.

More specifically, the limited-edition sweet treats, which are available now through December 29 at Sprinkles locations across the country, feature a scratch-made yellow cake infused with Bacardi Gold Rum syrup and topped with vanilla buttercream frosting and candied walnuts. “The Rum Cake cupcake flavor was inspired by my mom’s famous rum cake recipe — my favorite dessert in the world!” Michael said in a statement. “The Rum Cake recipe has a long history in my family. This extraordinary confection was passed to me from my mother and has since become a Jordan family ‘must’ during the holidays.”

Additionally, $0.50 from each cupcake will be donated to Lupus LA, a Los Angeles-based foundation dedicated to finding a cure for the autoimmune disease. “My mom suffers from lupus, so this is my way to give back to the lupus community,” Michael told Fallon.

The talk show host then took a bite of a cupcake Michael had brought for him, and he was seriously impressed. “That’s really good,” the Saturday Night Live alum gushed. “It is phenomenal.”