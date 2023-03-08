Food and drinks with a view! The inaugural Nassau Paradise Island Wine and Food Festival will feature celebrity chefs and musicians with the Atlantis Paradise Island resort as the picture-perfect backdrop.

The five-day festival in the Bahamas, which kicks off on Wednesday, March 15, is set to showcase TV personalities Tony Abou-Ganim, Duff Goldman, Alex Guarnaschelli, JJ Johnson, Aarón Sánchez, José Andrés, Alon Shaya, Michael White and Andrew Zimmern among other world-renowned top chefs, master sommeliers and mixologists.

Events include a master class and lunch with White, described as an “intimate, hands-on experience” that will teach “expert-level pasta-making techniques” to attendees on Thursday, March 16. While the Bizarre Foods With Andrew Zimmern star is helming a multi-course wine dinner on Thursday, bar professional Abou-Ganim is hosting Sundowners Cocktail Clinic at Sea Glass on Friday, March 17. Master Chef judge Sánchez will also be highlighted on Saturday via a wine dinner and a late-night Tacos & Tequila event with DJ Kim Lee.

Those with a sweet tooth can join Duff for a Cake & Ice Cream social on Saturday, March 18, or a Sweet & Savory Brunch with the Ace of Cakes star on Sunday, March 19. Attendees looking to party should find themselves at Johnson and Guarnaschelli’s Jerk Jam, which also features musician Wyclef Jean.

The event is complete with a charity component as it generates awareness for the nonprofit Atlantis Blue Project Foundation and its mission to protect and preserve marine wildlife and its endangered habitats throughout the Bahamas and Caribbean seas.

The complete line-up of festival events, live entertainment and appearances can be found online at npiwff.org or atlantisbahamas.com.